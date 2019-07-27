Driving off into a far sunset is the fuel of dreams but for some communities and local authorities the upsurge in motor camping has been a nightmare.

Queenstown has been one such community incensed by what Iain Cossar, general manager tourism at MBIE, the business ministry, calls resulting "social licence issues" or less delicately, the problem of "toilet paper in the woods".

Poor behaviour by campers without toilets in their vehicles, congestion at DoC reserves, overcrowded parking sites in towns and a shortage of infrastructure to support the influx because councils are always strapped for cash have resulted in "tensions"

