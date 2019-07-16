One of the world's biggest tram and train builders staged an Auckland breakfast event today to address those behind the city's planned $6 billion light rail project and presented what it says is the best tram system for this city.

Jean-Francois Blanc, the French-headquartered light rail solution director for global business Alstom, is here with a delegation of executives from Paris, Sydney and Brisbane to unveil his company's latest technology.

Executives from Fletcher Building, Auckland Transport, NZ Transport Agency, the Ministry of Transport, Barker Associates, Mott MacDonald and others attended the hour-long briefing from just after 7 am.

Alstom is the French multinational company operating worldwide in rail transport, passenger transportation, signalling and trains, with products including the AGV, TGV, Eurostar, and Pendolino high-speed trains, in addition to suburban, regional and metro trains as well as the CITADIS trams which could be of interest to Auckland.

Blanc's address gave an update on the latest tram technology from Alstom but in his closing remarks on the Auckland project, he said the company's CITADIS X05 could be "most suitable" for this city.

That was due to the city's terrain, length of tracks planned and mixed traffic environment, Blanc said at the Hilton briefing, telling how each city around the world had different demands and needs and it was important to provide the best result.

Alstom's CITADIS X05 on the new Sydney line. Photo / Alstom

That CITADIS X05 model of Alstom tram is due to run on Sydney's new 12km CBD tram circuit, its initial phase starting from Circular Quay on December 7 but under construction for some years.

The CITADIS X05 could be developed so it was catenary-free or doesn't have the overhead wires in the more central areas of a city but could use the more cost-effective overhead wires in more suburban locations.

Blanc said: "Auckland light rail has various landscape challenges. First, good commercial speed, second mixed traffic and third gradient."

He was referring to the new trams needing to run fast due to the length of their run to the airport, how they would need to share roads with cars and other vehicles along the length of the track at various points and the city's hilly terrain.

The CITADIS X05 can reach a top speed of 80km/hr, making it the most suitable for the long CBD-Auckland Airport run of 25km, Blanc explained.

Another line is planned to head from the CBD to the city's west.

Blanc said that tram model was also suitable in "mixed traffic" environments, referring to streets where trams and other vehicles would need to share space.

Blanc on an Alstom tram. Photo / Anne Gibson

The model could also handle gradients of 8 per cent.

In Auckland, a third or central rail could be developed between the two standard tracks in the catenary-free or CBD areas, so the trams could get their energy from that rail.

The third rail is only electrified when the tram is directly over the top of it, making it a safe urban environment - overseas, Alstom executives have licked these central or third lines to show how safe they are for people.

The trams would be low-floored, making it easy for passengers to get on and off.

Mark Coxon, Alstom's Australia New Zealand managing director, is also on the trip along with Eric Marie, Alstom's vice president turnkey platform team.

Blanc said Alstom had E8.1b annual sales in the 2018/19 financial year, 36,300 employees worked from 105 sites and had a presence in 60 countries where it had 280 customers.

He showed examples of Alstom products in Riyadh, Panama, Rio de Janeiro, Nottingham and Sydney and said wireless tram systems aimed to have a low impact on urban environments visually and in energy usage.

The Alstom team planned to meet Auckland Transport and NZTA officials after this morning's briefing.

Alstom is expected to pitch for the Auckland tram project once NZTA has got to that stage but other businesses are also expected to make bids.

Carl Devlin, NZTA's head of light rail, told the Herald last month that the Auckland tram project was not yet at that stage where parties could tender their interest in developing the system.

"Further work is required to progress the indicative business case to a detailed business case, including the completion of the Ministry of Transport/Treasury review and key decisions from the NZ Transport Agency's board," Devlin said.

In March last year, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said: I'm looking to move ahead with the light-rail project from Wynyard to the airport. I hope that we can have the project consented, financed and contracted, with work underway within the next two years.

Plans are progressing well. Subject to Cabinet agreement, we will be taking this project out to the market in the next few months."