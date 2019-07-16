In 2000, the Broward County Public Schools in Florida received an alarming report. Like many affluent school districts at the time, Broward was considering laptops and wireless networks for its classrooms and 250,000 students. Were there any health risks to worry about?

The district asked Bill P. Curry, a consultant and physicist, to study the matter. The technology, he reported back, was "likely to be a serious health hazard." He summarized his most troubling evidence in a large graph labeled "Microwave Absorption in Brain Tissue (Grey Matter)."

The chart showed the dose of radiation received by the brain as rising

An authoritative mistake

A 'fact' is born