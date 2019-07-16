Stacey loved her job at a top tech company — that is, until her boss left for another firm. The new manager, Peter, seemed to dislike pretty much everyone on the team he had inherited; he was aloof, prone to micromanaging and apt to write off any project that wasn't his brainchild. Within a year he had replaced a number of Stacey's colleagues.

At first, Stacey (whose name has been changed to protect her confidentiality) tried to win her new boss's trust by asking for his feedback and guidance. But Peter was unresponsive. When, several months in, she finally decided

