In the opening shots of the first series of the Scandi noir TV series The Bridge, a body is found cut in half at the waist in the middle of the Oresund Bridge which connects Copenhagen with Malmo — placed precisely on the border between Denmark and Sweden.

The body turned out to be two halves belonging to two separate women — a female Swedish politician and a Danish prostitute. A serial murderer is on the loose and two detectives — the honest but tactless Swede Saga Noren and more sensitive Dane Martin Rohde — must find the killer.

