Air New Zealand has won another contract to overhaul United States Navy engines.

The airline's Gas Turbines business has won a fourth significant contract to service 10 more LM2500 engines that power the US Navy's cruiser fleet.

The latest contract is worth more than US$17 million, ($25.4m) and will be carried out in Auckland.

The airline's turbines business has secured US$80 million of work covering 39 engine units since the power turbine contracts were first opened for tender by the US Navy in 2017.

Advertisement

So far the airline has overhauled seven units, 13 units are currently in work and another nine are onsite ready for induction.

The 10 additional units awarded in the latest contract will arrive in New Zealand late August and the overall body of work is expected to conclude in 2021.

The airline's chief ground operations officer Carrie Hurihanganui said the contract win solidifies the airline's longstanding relationship with the US Navy.

"This fourth contract win is a credit to the Gas Turbines team and further strengthens our more than 20-year relationship with the US Navy."

Gas Turbines is a business unit of Air New Zealand and a General Electric service provider providing LM2500 gas turbine overhaul and repair services to clients globally across a range of industries.

Although growing, the business unit's revenue from the US Navy work makes up a small part of overall earnings. Last year the airline had record operating revenue across all its business of $5.5 billion.

The business began sourcing work in the industrial and marine sector more than 35 years ago and has since supported several of the world's navies, offshore oil and gas platform operators and power generation companies.

More of the US Navy's ships are running on gas turbine engines, the marine equivalent of the engines which power aircraft.

General Electric says the LM2500 is its most widely-applied gas turbine, used by 33 navies worldwide.

Possible applications for the LM2500 include patrol boats, corvettes, frigates, destroyers, cruisers, cargo/auxiliary ships and aircraft carriers.

US Navy cruisers are multi-role ships, with armaments that allow them to serve anti-ship, anti-air, and anti-submarine roles, and are intended to be escort ships for aircraft carriers.