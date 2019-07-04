A brewery in Manchester, England, has been using discarded breakfast cereal to make beer in a project intended to address the issue of waste.

In all his years in the beer industry, Keith McAvoy had never taken much professional interest in Coco Pops.

From time to time, McAvoy, who runs the craft brewery Seven Bros. in Manchester, England, would raid his children's supply of the chocolate-flavoured breakfast cereal for "a cheeky bowl" or two — though only, he said, "when nobody was looking."

Recently, however, Coco Pops have become more than a guilty pleasure for McAvoy.

For the past seven

