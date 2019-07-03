US lawmakers have called on Facebook to halt its plans to launch a digital currency "immediately", until regulators and Congress have examined the risks the project poses to consumers and wider financial stability.

Maxine Waters, the Democratic chair of the House financial services committee, and three other House Democrats on Tuesday urged top Facebook executives in an open letter to "immediately agree to a moratorium on any movement forward" on Libra, the proposed cryptocurrency.

The lawmakers cited "privacy, trading, national security, and monetary policy concerns", and referenced Facebook's "troubled" reputation around user privacy in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica

