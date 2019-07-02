Asian-fusion restaurant chain Wagamama has shut up shop in New Zealand.

A notice posted on the restaurant franchise's central website outlined that it had shut its New Zealand stores, though the company hinted it could return in the future.

"We are very sorry that our time in New Zealand has, for now, come to an end. We'd like to raise our chopsticks and thank all our loyal customers who have visited us at Wagamama New Zealand over the years," the statement on the website said.

"We hope one day to be back on your stores."

Wagamama is a global franchise, particularly popular in England and the United Kingdom. The local chain has, however, struggled to crack the New Zealand market since first opening here.

New Zealand restaurant sites included Auckland's Newmarket and Sylvia Park and at the Wellington waterfront.

The Herald understands the local franchise business has rebranded to Mama's Noodle House and changed its menus.

Wagamama has been contacted for comment.

More to come.