Japan is resuming commercial whaling after 31 years, meeting a long-cherished goal seen as a largely lost cause.

Whaling boats embarked Monday on their first commercial hunts since 1988, when Japan switched to so-called research whaling, but will stay within the country's exclusive economic waters. Japan's six-month notice to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission took effect Sunday.

The Fisheries Agency said the catch quota through the end of this year is set at 227 whales, fewer than the 333 Japan used to hunt in the Antarctic.

The resumption is condemned by many conservation groups, but others see it as a face-saving way for the embattled whaling industry to come to a natural end.

Advertisement

Last year, the New Zealand Government criticised Japan's continued whaling expeditions.

Read more:

• NZ slams Japan's latest whaling expedition

At the time, a fleet left Japan this week for the polar region, where it planned to kill 333 minke whales.

It was Japan's fourth expedition since the country temporarily ceased whaling when the International Court of Justice ruled, on the back of a case brought by Australia and New Zealand, that its programme was "not for purposes of scientific research".

Yet that hadn't stopped Japan continuing to kill whales under what's been widely criticised as a guise for commercial whaling.