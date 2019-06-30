On Sunday "New Zealand's rudest cafe" was hit with controversy after police visited the owners to offer "customer service advice" - now Kiwis have hit back revealing their own experiences at the Canterbury cafe.

The Springfield Store and Cafe, on the western edge of the Canterbury Plains, made headlines after receiving numerous "terrible" reviews on TripAdvisor.

In a recent review, Christchurch's Col Henderson said "never have I struck such a rude person".

"As Kiwis it is concerning that tourists get to experience this sort of service in our country."

Now New Zealanders have hit out following the latest incident to reveal the truth of their own experiences at the controversial cafe, run by owners Donald and Karyn Cullingford.

Many former and current customers agreed with the numerous poor reviews, including allegations the cafe worker tried to get rid of a sparrow with fly spray.

"I've been there before and a sparrow was inside, so she told one of her workers to get fly spray and spray the sparrow to get rid of it. Unbelievable," the former customer wrote.

A tourist also weighed in saying the owners made them feel uncomfortable.

"We will never return back to this cafe never, all we could hear was the husband and wife arguing with one another and felt totally uncomfortable, was not the nicest way to start our holiday that's for sure."

Another revealed her recent experience saying the service was poor and the coffees were terrible.

"Yep went there two weekends ago with a group of special needs people. Firstly the door was opened no heat pump on, fricken cold. The food was good but the customer service was absolutely shocking!! No 'Hi how are you? ...Thanks for spending your money here.'

"Coffee and hot chocolates were shocking, cold overheated milk. Sloppy. Definitely won't be going back. Nothing has changed since the last time I was there over 10 years ago."

Another former customer gave her two cents' worth, writing: "We went there you could feel the bad vibes in the shop the lady was very abrupt. I did ask her if she was having a bad day. The food is nice and they could do so well there if she wasn't so rude."

The Springfield Cafe on the western fringe of the Canterbury Plains, has received bad reviews on Trip Advisor.

However, others disagreed with the backlash with a number of current and former customers revealing their pleasant experiences with the cafe owners.

One woman revealed she's never had a bad experience and says her grandchildren demand to go back.

"They have always been very polite to and my grandchildren so much so the grandchildren would only want to go there and nowhere else. Lovely food and service."

One fan of the cafe backed the owner's behaviour, saying she only stands up to customers who treat the cafe with disrespect.

"Sounds like she's actually a human! And I agree with everything that she's said... people treat hospitality workers like second class citizens."

Another customer wrote: "I went there last year and she was lovely to me I'd stopped in for a coffee on my way to Castle Hill she made me a pretty good mocha too so it's sad to see that others have had bad experiences with them."

Despite the bad reviews and publicity, the Springfield Cafe has stayed in business in its spot on the tourist trail.

And now Kiwis who have followed the cafe's shaky history say the bad publicity has put the town of Springfield on the map and tourists will flock to see how good or bad the service is for themselves.

"This woman has put Springfield on the map. People are talking about the last pit stop. People stop to watch or be part of the entertainment. Every other outfit tries to win the best cafe and pays for publicity. This couple have it all for free," one woman wrote.

"I'm definitely going to stop not for a coffee or pie but for the abuse, great advertising," another potential customer revealed.

One fan said "they put Gordon Ramsay to shame" but find the hostility appealing.

Companies Office records show the Cullingfords taking over the cafe in 2010.

The Cullingfords did not return calls for comment.