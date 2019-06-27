COMMENT:

If the outgoing Air New Zealand chief wants a political career, he'll need to take a much humbler approach than apparent last week, writes Matthew Hooton.

Plane crashes are caused by pilot error, mechanical failure, freak weather events, sabotage, blunders in the control tower or a combination of all five. From the wreckage, we may never know which was most responsible for the debacle of Christopher Luxon's attempted launch into politics last week.

In politics, it is less important what is true than what is believed.

Rightly or wrongly, fairly or unfairly, National MPs and those who make candidate

