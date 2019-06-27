COMMENT

Your local town centre is probably suffering right now. Vacant shops can't find any brands of note, because they're all in the MegaMall nearby. The shops that are on the high street are on low rents, which is discouraging new capital from investors. And the road is full of stop-start snarling traffic that dissuades shoppers from lingering.

On the other side of town, MegaMall is doing well. They've spent a fortune on a multi-storey car park (at an average cost of $50,000 per space!), the conditioned air inside is free from motorist fumes, and kids can run free in

