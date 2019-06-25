Viagogo might be the most complained-about company operating in New Zealand, but its New York-based managing director Cris Miller fought his corner during an interview with the Herald.

Miller is here to talk to Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi and MBIE officials as the government weighs changes to the rules around the resale or "scalping" of tickets, with a possible price-cap on resale prices in the offing - a move Viagogo opposes, saying similar laws have proved impractical and ultimately been rescinded in other countries.

Earlier this year, the Commerce Commission went to the High Court in a bid to

Related articles: