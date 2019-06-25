On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Toto's original owner, Antonio Crisci, has saved the popular pizza restaurant from liquidation and will today relaunch it with a brand new menu.
The brand, started by Crisci in 1993, sells pizza by the metre and was put into liquidation last July by its shareholders after owing Inland Revenue and other creditors more than $1.3 million dollars.
The restaurateur, who described Toto as being "in his blood", said he couldn't bring himself to see Toto die and did everything he could to save the business, which he had sold to nephew Sergio Maglione in 2006.
"I can say I wasn'tvery happy and that it pains me to see Toto on the brink of disappearing," Crisci said.