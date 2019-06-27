Q. My partner and I have been together for 8 years and we have a child aged 5. My partner has always had a bad temper but lately he has been yelling and abusing me a lot. The other day something upset him, and he pushed me in front of our daughter. She was very distressed, and we left immediately to stay with my family.

I told him I want to separate and that we can't live together anymore because I'm afraid of him. He is refusing to leave our house and has taken all the money from our bank accounts so I can't rent anywhere. We can't commute to my job and to my daughter's school from my parent's house. He is calling me non-stop and everywhere I go I am scared he is going to turn up. What can I do?

A. This is an awful situation to be in. The law does provide some remedies to keep families safe and make sure they are not displaced from their homes while matters are sorted out.

Occupation & Tenancy Orders

Whether you own or rent your home there are steps you can take to ensure you and your daughter are able to return and live in your home without your partner.

If you and/or your partner own your home, you would need to apply for an Occupation Order and if you are renting, you can apply for Tenancy Order. Either Order will

