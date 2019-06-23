Uber Eats has introduced a surge charge for orders made during peak times.

In an email sent to users today, Uber said a busy area fee would be rolled out in Auckland during times of high demand such as during peak times such as in the evenings.

Along side the delivery fee charged, the Uber Eats app will display an arrow below the restaurant name which will indicate the higher delivery fee. This will also be displayed above the menu of that restaurant.

Busy area fees are live in many overseas cities. Uber says the fee is "designed to help ensure you have a wide selection of your favourite local resturants, even during times of high demand when selection may otherwise be limited".

The fee, which is said to maintain the speed of delivery and selection people have on the app, is the similar to surge pricing on Uber rides where by during busy and peak times riders can often expect to pay double in price for the same distance travelled during an off-peak time.

The Herald has contacted Uber for comment.

Uber Eats operates in six cities in New Zealand including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Around 1500 restaurants and eateries are signed on to the platform.

