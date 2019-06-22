Two sisters who admit they failed to read a LIM report are suing a real estate firm for $300,000 after learning a large portion of what they thought was their new backyard is owned by a neighbouring golf course.

Jacki and Dayna Northwood, 23 and 24, say they feel "stupid" for not seeing where the boundary was on their Mt Roskill home. The boundary was clearly marked on the LIM report which the sisters obtained as a condition of the sale - a condition imposed by agency Barfoot & Thompson.

The Northwoods claim they were misled during the December sale and have filed civil proceedings in the High Court alleging negligence, misrepresentation and deceptive conduct, and are seeking $300,000 in damages and distress.

Barfoot & Thompson compliance manager Max House said the company was clearly at "variance to their views".

House declined to comment further because the matter was before the courts but in a letter to the sisters' lawyer Adina Thorn in March he said the company rejected making any misrepresentations.

Its agents had advised potential buyers to "undertake their own enquiry to establish the exact location of the boundaries".

Jacki Northwood wanted a property with a big yard for her dog Ace. Photo / Alex Burton

House said the purchase agreement was subject to a number of conditions, including the Northwoods obtaining a LIM report, the property file from Auckland Council and their solicitor's approval.

"It is clear that those additional clauses provided a great deal of protection to your clients over and above the recommendation that the salespeople gave that their clients should seek their own expert advice.

"On that basis, we do not share your view that this Agency should be party to any compensatory settlement."

A picture of the backyard was displayed prominently in Barfoot & Thompson's marketing material, including on the 'for sale' sign. Photo / Supplied

The Northwood sisters spent nearly $900,000 on the 766sq m Anita Ave, Mt Roskill property. They said the section was perfect for their dog and had development potential.

A week after moving in, while having a fence built, they found the lower lawn was not part of their section.

Property records show the boundary line does not follow the fence and bush line of the backyard, but slices directly across it. The lower portion is owned by Maungakiekie Golf Club, situated next door.

The actual boundary cuts directly across the back section of the Northwood sisters' Anita Ave property. Image / Google Maps

The sisters, an assistant operations manager and user experience app designer, estimate they have about 200sq m of land less than they thought.

The Herald has confirmed the actual property boundary is visible on LIM documents and Google maps.

Jacki Northwood told the Herald on Sunday she felt stupid, but alleged the agents stated the boundary followed the fence and bush line.

She believes the agents simply didn't know and made a mistake.

Property and construction lawyer Adina Thorn says the last thing the Northwood sisters want is to sue a huge real estate company. Photo / Supplied

"Any person that walks in here would assume that's where the boundary is. I think they just didn't know. But it's their job to know.

"The last thing I wanted to do was go to court. It was a mistake. But it wasn't a little mistake. It's a huge mistake."