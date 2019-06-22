Two sisters who admit they failed to read a LIM report are suing a real estate firm for $300,000 after learning a large portion of what they thought was their new backyard is owned by a neighbouring golf course.

Jacki and Dayna Northwood, 23 and 24, say they feel "stupid" for not seeing where the boundary was on their Mt Roskill home. The boundary was clearly marked on the LIM report which the sisters obtained as a condition of the sale - a condition imposed by agency Barfoot & Thompson.

The Northwoods claim they were misled during the December sale

