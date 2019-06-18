Air New Zealand is working with overseas consultants on a new lie flat economy seat for new ultra-long range planes.

Those involved in a test programme the airline has underway, say the new seat will be ''ground breaking'' and it will be different to its Sky Couch.

More than 160 staff and 35 cabin crew are involved in the product development programme at an Auckland venue named ''Hangar 22'' and are nearing the end of testing a range of products.

Rod Emmerson's take on the cabin revamp.
The participants, who have signed secrecy agreements, have done 11 rounds of testing of a range of seats and other

