Radio listeners in the Wairarapa can now tune into Coast, one of New Zealand's leading music brands.

With its strong focus on great music, Coast is already New Zealand's number one music radio choice for New Zealanders over 40.

From this weekend Coast will be broadcasting around the Wairarapa on 91.9FM. Audiences can tune in to the station's great host line-up headlined by weekday breakfast hosts Jason Reeves and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby (Jase and Bernie).

Both are delighted to be extending their breakfast show into the district.

"We're really proud to be the station of choice for so many listeners across New Zealand and it's great that people who call Wairarapa home will now be able to join our shows," Oliver-Kerby says.

Reeves adds: "We know our listeners love good music, thrive on time with family and friends and tend to be actively involved in their communities - so to have the privilege of extending our community to include listeners in the Wairarapa is just awesome."

Coast is an integral part of the New Zealand Media and Entertainment's group of radio networks and Regional Commercial Manager Matt Webb said the addition of Coast to Wairarapa's airwaves provides a great new option for local advertisers.

"Coast listeners are hard-working, practical and generally financially comfortable so they're able to make great lifestyle choices and treat themselves from time to time. That's a great audience for Wairarapa businesses to tap into," said Webb.

A full list of Coast shows and hosts can be found here.

Coast replaces RadioSport on the 91.9FM frequency with RadioSport moving to local Masterton frequency 87.6FM.