Visual technology that transformed our understanding of the America's Cup could be coming to a farm near you to help landowners and rural communities grasp the mind-numbing science underpinning enforced agriculture land use changes.

The first technology from a partnership between Animation Research, the Kiwi company that revolutionised sports broadcasting, and AgResearch, drew strong interest at Fieldays at Mystery Creek as farmers got to see the future of their properties with the click of a mouse.

On screen was "Hyper Farm" - designed by AgResearch and using Animation Research's world-beating visualisation technology. It showed landholders what their properties would look