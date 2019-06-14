Christchurch's new Central City Library, Tūranga, won this year's supreme Property Council award for its contribution to the post-earthquake city and its many community facilities.

"A stunning symbol of hope, unity and rebirth," said judges of the five-level 9500sq m building, opened last October, the South Island's largest library.

A Property Council spokesperson said the awards, announced at Auckland's Spark Arena, also saw Tūranga winning the civic and arts award.

The library says Tūranga "speaks of whakapapa across generations, connections to the north and out to Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa and the wider Pacific".

The Property Council said the building's contribution was significant.

"Tūranga encompasses a wide range of facilities for the community including a heritage collection, an innovation zone, music and video studios, 200-seat arena, cafe and outdoor roof terraces. There is a high level of community pride and ownership which will ensure it remains relevant to the city and community for decades to come," the council said.

The awards, sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall, recognise outstanding property projects, developments and refurbishments. These are judged on investment return, design and construction, sustainability, owner/user satisfaction, vision and innovation.

Ponsonby's Vinegar Lane and Cider Building won a land development award, praised as "a unique example of a true mixed-use architectural precinct."

Vinegar Lane won a Property Council award. Photo/supplied

Christchurch's Tairoa QEII Recreation and Sport Centre won the tourism and leisure category, "the result of a long and hard-fought battle by the community to get a pool rebuilt at QEII Park."

Wellington's new PwC Centre won the commercial office prize, "a standout example of what a modern and resilient office development can achieve". The Willis Bond & Co project was designed by Athfield Architects.

DSV at The Landing Dr, Auckland Airport won the industrial award as a purpose-built building bringing together warehouse operations.

A Remuera Housing NZ Corporation development, St Marks, won the multi-unit residential prize, praised for significant thought going into its design which includes an internal courtyard and live five-level green wall.

The H&M shop in Auckland CBD's Commercial Bay, Freemans Bay School, Rotorua's Te Aka Mauri Children's Health and Library Hub and the Campbell's Bay Early Learning Centre were other winners.