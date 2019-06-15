Real estate agents have been put on notice about their legal obligations when using drones to market properties after a spike in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) complaints.

The authority has written to the real estate watchdog warning agents that the use of drones to photograph homes is subject to strict regulations and enforceable under Civil Aviation laws.

Aerial photography and video footage from drones is now used in thousands of property listings.

And while drone images can give agents a marketing edge, the hovering cameras are also sparking safety concerns relating to other aircraft and privacy complaints from unsuspecting neighbours.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: