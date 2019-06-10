New Zealand's $750 million-a-year pork industry has increased the pressure on the Government to take Australia's lead and restrict the importation of pork from countries affected by the virulent African swine fever (ASF), which has been dubbed a "pig Ebola".

The rapid spread of the disease, which is not known to affect humans, is already having an impact on the global food chain and is expected to lead to higher prices for meat protein, according to international wire service Bloomberg.

Industry group New Zealand Pork said concern was rising that the disease could land here after Poland – one of

