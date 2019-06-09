Chinese-owned developers plan an almost $11 billion pipeline of New Zealand projects in the next eight years, a new survey has found - and $2.1b of projects are already underway.

Frank Xu, president of the New Zealand Chinese Building Industry Association, said this was the finding of a survey of 26 Chinese-owned developers working in New Zealand in the past few years.

The Pacifica (centre) rising in Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Work by Chinese-owned developers forecast in this country during the next eight years was $10.69b, he said.

The survey found $1.7b of projects by Chinese-owned developers had been completed here since 2010. The bulk or 84 per cent

Big Auckland projects underway by Chinese-owned developers