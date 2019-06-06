TBWA\New Zealand has nabbed a leading creative from Saatchi & Saatchi.

Guy Roberts will join TBWA as the Auckland-based agency's executive creative director, working alongside chief creative officer Shane Bradnick and managing director Catherine Harris.

The move is something of a homecoming for Roberts, who previously worked as a creative director at TBWA (then Whybin\TBWA) between 2007 and 2010, before joining Droga5 and later moving on to Saatchi & Saatchi.

At Saatchi, he worked as joint-executive creative director alongside his long-time creative collaborator Corey Chalmers.

A well-regarded creative, Roberts has developed some renowned advertising campaigns, including Tui Brewery's Beer Plumber and Catch a Million and ASB's Clever Kash.

The arrival of Roberts adds another layer to the transformation at TBWA, which also managed to coax Bradnick out of DDB late last year.

"Bringing Guy on board is part of our ongoing investment into great talent, a focus on disruptive creative and in building out the capabilities of the agency," said Harris.

Roberts said he is looking forward to returning to TBWA to joining the leadership team and working alongside Harris and Bradnick.

Roberts' appointment is effective from July.