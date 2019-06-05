Liquorland has got its hands on a 50-year-old whisky so rare that only 450 bottles have ever been made.

The 50-year-old Glenfiddich whisky which is on sale for $50,000 went on the market two weeks ago and is the only one of its kind available in Australasia, the retail liquor chain operating 114 stores around the country, says.

Liquorland chief executive Brendon Lawry was able to secure the 700ml bottle of whisky for the retailer through connections he made through secret whisky society Keepers of the Quaich, made up of just 2500 members around the world, which he was inducted

