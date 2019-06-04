Dearly beloved,

We are gathered here today to say goodbye to our friend iTunes, who went to the great trash can in the sky on Monday.

It was a gentle, dignified passing. ITunes was surrounded by family and friends at Apple's annual developer conference when Apple executives announced that it would be dismantled, and its features would be split among three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

ITunes entered this world 18 years ago as a "digital jukebox" that let users import their favorite CDs, organise their libraries and burn custom mixes. It then became a music store

