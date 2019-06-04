COMMENT:

The whisper is that if property developer, John Love, can rustle up $3 million — the price of a tarted-up Ponsonby villa — by next Wednesday, he can become the proud owner of Auckland Council's 18-storey Civic Administration Building along with around 3,500sq m of hugely valuable adjacent land.

It sounds like the property sale of the century, slap bang, as it is, in the middle of the Aotea Centre entertainment precinct and next to the planned Aotea rail station, which is predicted to be the busiest stop on the rail network when the underground line is completed.

Yet

