Sophie Ryan and Suneil Narsai are among the young Auckland couples now making the jump onto the property ladder on the back of "flattening" Auckland house prices and low interest rates.

They move into a $759,000 Beach Haven home next week where the beach is just at the end of the street.

"Two years ago, I never thought we would have ended up with a three-bedroom home in Beach Haven in such a good street in such a desirable suburb," Ryan, who works for Herald publisher NZME, said.

The 28-year-old said she and Narsai, 30, began testing the waters six months ago after watching Auckland house price growth slow to a standstill.

Narrowing their hunt to Beach Haven because of the suburb's public transport links and beach and parkland lifestyle, they found plenty of homes for sale with many staying on the market longer than expected.

There were also fewer buyers to compete with.

It meant that three months ago they got serious about buying, with Ryan drawing on her savings and KiwiSaver. And - although she had saved throughout her career - she still needed help from her parents to raise her share of the deposit.

"We had been saving before, but as the market flattened it motivated me to have that discussion with my parents and be more serious about getting together as much money as we could for a deposit," she said.

Together they were able to raise a "suitable" deposit mortgage and take advantage of the low mortgage rates with the help of Loan Market adviser Megin Wilton.

And while the size of their loan might be intimidating, the overriding feeling was one of excitement to move into their own home.

"We can't wait to start the next chapter in our lives," Ryan said.