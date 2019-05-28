Auckland's $1 billion waterfront Commercial Bay retail/dining/office project is further delayed and instead of the shops and offices opening this year, they won't now open till next year, its owner has announced.

Shops in the 39-level CBD tower were due to open this September for the pre-Christmas rush and offices were due to open in July this year. The construction timetable was already running about a year behind, before today's announcement.

Precinct Properties has just announced that following a detailed independent review of the construction programme, the previously disclosed targeted opening dates were revised to next March for the shops and next April for offices in what will be the new PwC Tower.

"The revised targeted opening dates are due to observed delays in construction progress by the main contractor, Fletcher Construction, across both the Tower and retail centre components. Due to this revision the forecasted total project cost is now expected to be between $690m and $700m with the potential increase of up to $10 million reflecting the cost of delays to opening," Precinct announced.

Scott Pritchard, Precinct's CEO, said: "As previously stated, the last two months have been

critical in progressing the project, and it is unfortunate to have to confirm that we have observed further slippage beyond what we observed earlier this year."

Precinct was working with all its retailers and office tenants to manage risks and minimise disruptions, he said.

"Our key priority is ensuring that all retailers can plan their opening at Commercial Bay with confidence, and that our office occupiers can effectively transition to their new premises. While we are very disappointed that the opening of Commercial Bay has been further delayed, we remain steadfastly focused on the successful delivery of the overall project to the highest quality standards. We are committed to what we set out to deliver - creating a worldclass waterfront destination on par with other gateway cities," Pritchard said.