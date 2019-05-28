The Reserve Bank sat on the knowledge that ANZ Bank was using an unapproved model for calculating capital for nearly three years before censuring New Zealand's largest bank earlier this month.

The central bank had suspended approval of the four major banks' internal capital models in 2016, according to the ANZ.

However, in late 2017 the central bank was still talking as if it was continuing to approve those models.

ANZ's latest disclosure statement for its New Zealand subsidiary says that: "In 2016, RBNZ suspended approval of capital models."

The Reserve Bank has confirmed this. "Internal models banks were advised in 2016 that, due to resourcing priorities, the Reserve Bank would no longer be accepting requests for non-priority model changes," RBNZ says.

"They were reminded of the requirement to continue using only existing Reserve Bank-approved models. This directive remains in place."

The big four Australian-owned banks are the only ones in New Zealand allowed to use their own internal models for calculating capital; the other banks have to use standardised models.

This gives the big four a significant competitive advantage by lowering their costs. RBNZ illustrated that in February when it said that ANZ must hold slightly more than half the capital the government-owned Kiwibank has to hold to back each $100 worth of mortgages.

On May 17 this year, RBNZ publicly censured ANZ for failing to get the operational risk capital (ORC) model it had been using since December 2014 approved.

RBNZ said ANZ would have to switch to using the standardised model for that particular calculation. The central bank didn't say that ANZ is continuing to use more than 44 other internal models for everything else, presumably with the central bank's approval.

ANZ's disclosure statement says that the offending ORC model was approved by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority in September 2015 "and subsequently submitted to RBNZ for approval in June 2016."

In mid-November 2017, RBNZ had censured Westpac for a similar but much bigger failure: it had been using 17 unapproved models out of a total of 35 from as long ago as 2008.

Westpac was ordered to boost its capital by about $1 billion above its June 2017 levels, something it had already done in September of that year.

At a media briefing two weeks later on November 29, 2017, the then acting Reserve Bank governor Grant Spencer said that the other three major banks, ANZ, ASB Bank and Bank of New Zealand, were compliant and had received approval for all their internal models.

"We've been approving models of the four IRB (internal ratings-based) banks, which are the four majors," Spencer said at that media conference.

"There's been the issue with Westpac which Geoff (Bascand, deputy governor) might elaborate on but the others are getting their models approved and we don't have issues with those," he said.

"We have been checking and we're confident that there's no repeat of the Westpac issue with the other three banks."

People within the banks had said then that the Reserve Bank had been taking up to 18 months to approve individual models or changes to models.

Asked whether the RBNZ was certain that the other three banks were compliant, Bascand said that "in terms of the other banks, we don't have cause for suspicion. We're encouraged that some of them are looking at their own compliance levels and are undertaking what should be their own due diligence and attestation about their compliance."

At that point, RBNZ had been sitting on ANZ's application for approval of the ORC model for 17 months.

Spencer added that RBNZ recognised there was an obvious question about why it had taken so long to identify the Westpac issues.

"We did revamp our approach to approving internal models back in 2014 where we required a compendium, an actual file, where all these models are, so we know which ones are approved and which ones aren't," Spencer said.

"So that process was toughened up in 2014 and we think that is working better now," he said.

Nevertheless, the central bank was going to have another look to ensure any non-compliance was picked up at an earlier stage, Spencer said then.

ANZ had clearly been using an unapproved ORC model since December 2014, 18 months before it asked for approval, and its disclosure statement explains how that happened.

"ORC was calculated for the bank by the ultimate parent bank. A failure of systems and controls, as well as no verification being undertaken by the bank, meant that the ultimate parent bank decommissioned the RBNZ-approved model without the bank ensuring that it had the necessary regulatory approvals in place to move to a new model," it says.

"Calculation of the ORC requirement since December 2014 was based on a previous RBNZ approved ORC model output last run in September 2014, with an adjustment to reflect the growth of the banking group's business. The bank accepts that this was not in compliance with condition of registration 1B."