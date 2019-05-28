An event management company owned by Max Key's friend and business partner Joshua Troskie has been placed into liquidation owing $33,000.

Troskie voluntarily placed his company Troskie Limited into liquidation following filed court proceedings over a dispute regarding payment owed to Much More Music Limited, which operates a live music booking agency under the same number.

Forensic accountants Peri Finnigan and Iain McLennan of McDonald Vague were appointed liquidators of Troskie Limited on Friday. The liquidators' first report is due out later this week.

McDonald Vague insolvency manager Colin Sanderson told the Herald Much More Music Limited had made a statutory demand on the company, which Troskie did not agree with.

"Whilst the director doesn't agree there is a debt owed he didn't dispute that so it went through the process and statutory demand wasn't met so proceedings were filed in the High Court to have the company wound up and when the company was served with a copy of that document they decided to appoint the liquidators themselves rather than wait for it to go through the court process," Sanderson said.

The company would be wound up and there were no plans to sell it on as a going concern as it had no assets, he said.

"It's a very small liquidation by the looks of the information I have so far."

Much More Music Limited is claiming $37,000, including GST, Sanderson said.

The last day for creditors to make claims is July 5.

Troskie Limited was established in August 2018 and ceased trading earlier this year.

Max Key and Joshua Troskie set up Troskey, a DJ and music production group together in 2014. Troskey has close to 2000 likes on its Facebook page, it has not been posted on since June 2016.