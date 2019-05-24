New Zealanders prefer the human touch over self-service kiosks when it comes to doing their supermarket shopping, a new survey has revealed.

Canstar Blue's customer satisfaction survey of 2500 Kiwi shoppers, comparing New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square and Countdown supermarkets, found two-thirds (66%) would prefer using a cashier service.

The supermarkets were rated out of five stars across seven categories: overall satisfaction, value for money, customer service, variety of products, layout and presentation of stores, deals/specials available and food freshness.

New World came out on top for the second consecutive year, receiving five stars in four of the categories – overall satisfaction, variety of products, layout and presentation of stores and food freshness.

However, under value for money, New World was rated only three stars.

Antoinette Laird, Head of External Relations for Foodstuffs New Zealand, which operates New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square, said they were stoked that customers rated New World number one.

"We try every day to help New Zealanders get more out of life – for our customers and our teams. Clearly that's working, but we're not resting on our laurels. We can always do more to improve our offerings."

Discount supermarket Pak'nSave was the only chain to receive five stars for value for money and deals/specials available. Pak'nSave was rated four stars for overall satisfaction.

Countdown was the only supermarket not to receive five stars in any of the categories surveyed on, picking up three stars for overall satisfaction and customer service. With four stars, Countdown did have a higher value for money rating than New World.

The Herald has contacted Countdown for comment.

Four Square received three stars for six of the seven categories – barring customer service where it was rated five stars.

The survey also revealed spending habits of Kiwi shoppers.

According to Canstar Blue, one in four (25%) who visit the supermarket spend less than $100 each week on groceries, and just under half (49%) spend between $100 and $199 per week.

At the upper end of the scale, 1 per cent of supermarket shoppers spend more than $400 on groceries per week.

The survey revealed that only 46 per cent of shoppers feel loyalty schemes offer good additional value.