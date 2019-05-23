Ryman Healthcare has reported a fall in its net after-tax profit from $388 million last year to $326m this year.

The largest listed retirement village business in New Zealand has just reported underlying profit rising from $203.5m last year to $227m in the year to March 31, 2019.

But unrealised investment property revaluations hit the bottom line, only rising $102.4m compared to last year's more spectacular $185.3m.

Net debt rose from $1 billion last year to $1.3b this year, with the gearing ratio changing from 35 per cent to 38 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ryman will pay annual dividends of 22.7 cents per share, up from 20.4 cents a year earlier.

Ryman has 16 new villages "in the pipeline" of which eight are in New Zealand and eight are in Australia, all those in Victoria.

Ryman spent $552m on new and existing villages in the year, up from last year's $478m. Net assets are now $2.2b, up from $1.9m a year ago.

Ryman listed its new village programme as:

• Brandon Park, Melbourne (Nellie Melba): Village and care centre open.
• Lynfield, Auckland (Murray Halberg): First residents in, village and care centre under construction.
• Devonport, Auckland (William Sanders): First residents in, village and care centre under construction.
• River Rd, Hamilton (Linda Jones): First residents in, village and care centre under construction.
• Burwood East, Melbourne: Development approval received, site works under way.
• Geelong, Victoria: Development approval received, early site works due to start.
• Lincoln Rd, Auckland: Consent received, site works under way.
• Havelock North, Hawke's Bay: Consent received, early site works due to start.
• Coburg, Melbourne: Preliminary site works under way.

Related articles: