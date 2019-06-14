It was a risk — a big one.

In the middle of a Global Financial Crisis, a Tauranga developer looked at 254ha of semi-developed farmland and saw an opportunity.

It wasn't the first to do so. An established development company at the time, Grasshopper Farms had also tried to transform the rural landscape - and failed.

It was 2011 and The Lakes subdivision in Pyes Pā West was in receivership.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stretching from Route K roundabout along the Kopurererua Valley to Pyes Pa Rd at the crematorium, The Lakes was the shining light of new urban development in the Western Bay

Related articles: