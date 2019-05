Will New Zealand's new monetary policy committee cut rates, or will it hold?

At 2pm the Reserve Bank makes a highly anticipated call.

We haven't had a cut since November 2016.

Markets are split, as are economists with Westpac Bank saying the decision is "on a knife edge" and ASB Bank calling it "finely balanced."

The Herald's Liam Dann is here to answer all your pressing questions. Ask away in the comment section below.