Rocket Lab is preparing to launch a satellite mission for the US Air Force from Māhia Peninsula this evening.

The company is targeting a time of no earlier than 6pm (New Zealand time) for the launch.

The mission has a 14-day launch window (4 May to 17 May), with daily launch opportunities between 6pm and 10pm.

The satellite - STP-27RD - will be the company's fifth orbital mission, and second this year.

The Space Test Program (STP) is a US Government organisation responsible for mission design, spacecraft acquisition, integration, launch, and onorbit operations for the Department of Defense's most innovative space experiments, technologies and demonstrations.

The STP-27RD payload consists of three satellites weighing in at a total of 180kg.

One will be the Falcon Orbital Debris Experiment (Falcon ODE), sponsored by the US Air Force Academy, which will evaluate ground-based tracking of space objects - a project that should ultimately help clear up space junk.

The second is the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate (or AFRL/RV), a joint Swedish-US experiment to explore technology developments in avionics miniaturisation, software-defined radio systems, and "space situational awareness". That's a catch-all term that covers attempts to track space "weather" (such as magnetosphere fluctuations), near-Earth objects such as asteroids and, again, space debris.

The third satellite onboard will be "Harbinger, a commercial small satellite built by York Space Systems, [which] will demonstrate the ability of an experimental commercial system to meet US Government space capability requirements."

The satellites will lift-off on board an Electron rocket before being deployed to a circular orbit by Electron's Kick Stage, a nimble upper stage designed to insert payloads with precise accuracy before deorbiting itself and leaving no space junk behind.

In March, Rocket Lab successfully launched a communications satellite into low-Earth orbit for US military agency DARPA.

In an interview with the Herald last month, Rocket Lab co-founder Peter Beck emphasised that all three satellites being launched for the US Air Force are "non-operational payloads, they're R&D research payloads".