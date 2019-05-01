A stunning scale model replica of an Air New Zealand Dreamliner is ready to take flight.

A model plane enthusiast from Germany, named Ramy RC, has built a remote-controlled miniature Boeing 787-9 complete with the distinctive black-and-white livery of the airline.

Ramy RC regularly post videos of his popular work on YouTube as a hobby, appealing for funding..

In one of his latest videos he can be seen meticulously labouring away on the detail of the Air New Zealand Dreamliner replica.

There are 13 Dreamliners in the Air New Zealand fleet.

The scale model weighs about 16kg and has a wingspan of three metres.

When it's stood on one end, it towers above its owner.

Ramy posted on Instagram that fans should "stay tuned" for an upcoming video of the replica plane's maiden flight.

The scale model has a wingspan of three metres. Photo / Facebook

"I'm not an engineer or a pilot, It's just my hobby, I learned everything by myself," Ramy told Stuff.

"I've been building airplanes for almost seven years.

"Many of my fans suggested Air New Zealand."

Ramy told Stuff he thought it was the most beautiful airplane he had ever built.