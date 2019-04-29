It's here - welcome to a Premium world.

nzherald.co.nz's new digital subscriptions have launched today - giving you an unrivalled and expanded menu of investigative journalism, insightful commentary and indepth analysis, along with a glittering line-up of international content.

We're super proud to lead the way in New Zealand journalism as the first major media business to launch digital subscriptions to help fund quality journalism well into the future.

Digital subscriptions cost $5 a week - but as a special introductory offer subscribers will pay just $2.50 a week for the first eight weeks. An annual digital subscription is fixed at $199, representing a $61 saving across the year.

Our five-, six- and seven-day NZ Herald and regional newspaper subscribers have automatic, free access to Premium. Those with weekend or part-week newspaper subscriptions receive a discount.

Print subscribers will receive emails in the next 24 hours explaining how to activate their subscription.

For new subscribers, it's easy - and cheap - to subscribe. Simply go here.

While much of our journalism, including breaking and 'commodity' news, will remain free on nzherald.co.nz, you'll be able to easily recognise a Premium story - it's tagged with a gold 'Premium' label.

NZME premium content editor Miriyana Alexander (centre) says digital subscriptions would foster quality journalism, critical in an era of 'fake news'. Photo / supplied

Digital subscribers who click on a Premium story will have full access. Non-subscribers will receive the first 100 words free, before a prompt encourages you to sign up and subscribe.

You'll find Premium stories in prominent and dominant positions on the homepage, and throughout the website - many of the best will be housed here: nzherald.co.nz/premium

Premium articles will also feature heavily on the homepages of our business, politics, news, world, sport, lifestyle and entertainment sections and on each of our five regional newspaper websites - the Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Whanganui Chronicle, and Hawke's Bay Today.

As we announced yesterday, we have a stellar line-up of international mastheads whose best journalism will feature strongly in our Premium menu - The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Times (UK), The Daily Telegraph (UK), Financial Times, the Harvard Business Review, and The South China Morning Post.

As we launch today, here's a small selection of some of the premium stories you'll find on the site, along with many more:

• New Zealand's boardroom power rankings - our top performing company directors

• Duncan Bridgeman: Fear and loathing in Ashburton

• From firefighter to firelighter: The extraordinary case of the firebug within

• A data-driven look at all NZ rugby players to have left the country, with some startling findings/trends

NZME premium content editor Miriyana Alexander said unique and exclusive New Zealand journalism would drive the Premium content strategy, while the content from the global publications provided incredible additional value. Digital subscriptions would foster quality journalism, critical in an era of 'fake news'.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says the company has made a strategic commitment to lead the future of news. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said: "Today is a watershed moment for the NZ Herald, NZME and the wider media industry in New Zealand – it's a bold, exciting move in an ever-changing landscape.

"For 156 years, subscribers have enjoyed receiving their Herald in the letterbox each morning – and our loyal customers have helped sustain our newsrooms and editorial endeavour. We are the first of the major media businesses in New Zealand to launch digital subscriptions, and we are confident these will help fund quality journalism for many years to come."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs says the launch of digital subscriptions is in line with the company's strategic priorities for 2019. "We have made a strategic commitment to lead the future of news and journalism in New Zealand and the launch of NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions is a key milestone in achieving our strategic priorities."

