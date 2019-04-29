The NZ Herald's premium digital subscription service is close to launch — and we're proud to say business is a key part of the offering.

At a time when any business or investment can be disrupted from the other side of the world, knowing what's happening everywhere is extremely valuable data.

So the Herald is bringing you the best in premium content, both from our own journalists here in New Zealand and from the world's leading publishers.

Locally, the line-up boasts New Zealand's leading business reporters and writers: Duncan Bridgeman, Matt Nippert, Liam Dann, Fran O'Sullivan, Chris Keall, Andrea Fox, Tamsyn Parker, Grant Bradley, Anne Gibson, Jamie Gray, Aimee Shaw and Damien Venuto.

Advertisement

Together with our renowned contributors — such as Brian Gaynor, Matthew Hooton, Mary Holm, Brian Fallow, Juha Saarinen and Christopher Niesche — they will continue to deliver a rounded diet of business opinion, analysis and commentary.

The Business Herald can today also reveal terrific new columnists who will feature in the premium offering, in the form of Pattrick Smellie, Paul McBeth, Jenny Ruth, Nikki Mandow and Rebecca Howard from BusinessDesk.

Internationally, we will also offer the best selection of journalism from the Financial Times, Harvard Business Review, New York Times and the Times (Britain). The four news organisations join a syndication stable that already includes the Washington Post, the Daily Telegraph (UK) and the South China Morning Post.

The Herald has also announced digital subscribers will be offered a special introductory price of $2.50 per week for the first eight weeks — half the usual $5 weekly price.

An annual subscription will cost just $199.

Five-, six-, and seven-day print subscribers of the NZ Herald, Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and Whanganui Chronicle will have automatic access to premium digital content and are being advised this week on how to activate their digital subscriptions.

The Herald and NZME's five regional newspaper websites will this week launch digital subscriptions — the first major New Zealand media company to make what's been described as the biggest move on the local media landscape in 2019.

While much of the content on nzherald.co.nz will remain free, premium, unique and in-depth investigations, stories, columns and analysis will come for a small price.

Of course, there's much, much more to come.

We know you will find our new premium content offering valuable — thank you for helping support quality journalism now and into the future.