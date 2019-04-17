Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

Google has been contaced for comment.

More to come.