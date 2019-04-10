Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the latest tech start-up aiming to make life easier for NZ investors. Hosted by Frances Cook.

People often think of investing in shares as something done by people who are already rich, who are able to throw around big sums of money with abandon.

That's because, for a while there, it was true.

But it shouldn't be, because shares are a great way to create wealth in the first place. If only you can find your way in.

That's why it's so exciting that in the last few years, we've seen the tech sector step up.

New companies have popped up, promising that for the price of a cup of coffee, you can start investing.

One of those is Hatch, which is promising access to some of the biggest companies in the world, that previously were too expensive for any of us.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson from Hatch.

We discussed what's traditionally held people back from the sharemarket, how they look after new investors, and what's on the horizon for them.

