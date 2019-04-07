TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, who is in a relationship with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, filed for divorce the day after Bezos' divorce was finalized.

Sanchez and talent agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 14 years, both filed divorce papers Friday. They're seeking joint custody of their two kids.

The divorce of Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos was finalized Thursday.

The billionaire pair announced they were getting divorced in January, shortly before the National Enquirer reported that Jeff Bezos and Sanchez were having an affair.

He later accused the tabloid's publisher of threatening to publish explicit photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the Enquirer obtained his private messages with Sanchez.

Sanchez has been a news anchor and sports reporter, and hosted Fox TV's "So You Think You Can Dance."

- Associated Press

