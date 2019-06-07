A wealthy Malaysian businessman granted permanent residency while working in the booming Auckland construction industry now faces deportation after lying to immigration officials.

Hooi Keat Chai, 35, was sentenced this week after a jury found him guilty last year of providing false and misleading information to Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

He was also found guilty of presenting a fraudulent work visa at the border on five occasions.

Judge Pippa Sinclair sentenced Chai, the sole director and shareholder of Team NZ Constructions Ltd (TNZ), to seven months' home detention on Thursday morning in the Auckland District Court.

He was following INZ's Operation Spectrum, a campaign during 2017 and 2018 to disrupt the flow of illegal workers from Malaysia.

