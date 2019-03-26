Two Timaru cleaning companies and their owners have been penalised $55,000 after misclassifying permanent employees as 'casuals'.

The penalties follow an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) determination in November 2018 which found Cleantime Solutions Ltd and 'Busy Bees' had breached the Holidays Act 186 times.

In total, 29 of the 53 employees were misclassified as 'casuals', with the two businesses owing nearly $15,000 in arrears to these employees.

By misclassifying their workers, the companies failed to provide basic minimum entitlements such as paid sick and bereavement leave and payment for public holidays. The businesses were able to secure an unfair cost advantage over their competitors as a result of their non-compliance.

Cleantime was penalised $40,000 and its owners, Binesh Shukul and Ranjana Reddy, were individually penalised $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Labour Inspectorate Regional Manager Jeanie Borsboom said the penalties send a clear message that misclassification of workers to avoid minimum standards will cost employers significantly more in the long run.

"The determination calls for franchises to be mindful to assure employment standards exist throughout their franchisees. Though Reddy has since sold Busy Bees, any business exploiting their workers can have a damaging effect on the entire brand name.