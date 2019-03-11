Streetwear fashion giant Superdry is gearing up to launch in New Zealand.

The British retailer which turns over $1.6 billion each year will open its first New Zealand store on Auckland's Queen Street in April, next to the Icebreaker store.

Superdry is also eyeing Queenstown for a second store later in the year.

Ideally, the clothing brand wants to have four or five stores in Aoteaora spread across the North and South Islands, Superdry brand general manager Antony Hampson, said.

The opening of the Queen Street store will be Superdry's foray into its 47th country, adding to its already 500-strong global store footprint.

"New Zealand has always been part of Superdry's roll-out plans," Hampson said. "It is a market we have always had a really strong wholesale business in.

"Auckland we feel is a good sub-tropical climate and it's a good fit for our brand."

Hampson said expansion in New Zealand was a natural step for the brand which has been running its wholesale business locally since 2009, through its Brand Collective licence, with its clothing ranges stocked in Smith & Caughey and Ballantyne's department stores.

Superdry started predominately as a wholesale business in Australia before it began rolling out its first bricks and mortar stores in 2013.

"We feel like now is the right time to have a retail presence in New Zealand. It's difficult for our wholesale partners to present the entire Superdry product range and having a physical store allows us to do that," he said.

"It's only going to improve brand awareness and hopefully that has a positive impact with our wholesale partners."

Turnover for its Australia and New Zealand business is about $7 million each year.

Superdry began in 2003 out of a car boot in central London and has experienced exponential growth in the past few years. Today, it has a presence in most major markets, with exception of South America.

In the last week of March, Superdry will host a pre-opening event in Britomart train station to celebrate its first physical entrance into the market.

Entering New Zealand was a big investment, costing around $600,000 just to build the interior and fit-out the Auckland store, Hampson said.

"My vision for New Zealand is to have anywhere from four to five stores across both the North to South Islands in the next three to four years," he said.

Superdry has a huge market presence in the UK and Europe.