A billionaire diamond trader has died at the age of 65 after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a penis enlargement operation in Paris.

Ehud Arye Laniado died at the posh Parisian clinic of an unnamed plastic surgeon on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in the French capital Paris on Sunday, when he had complications during his surgery.

According to Belgian media, the experienced diamond expert's heart attack happened when a substance was injected into his penis.

Laniado's company Omega Diamonds, which is based in the Belgian city of Antwerp, confirmed his death.

Advertisement

A statement from the firm said: "Farewell to a visionary businessman. It is with great sadness that we confirm that our founder Ehud Arye Laniado has passed away."

The billionaire, whose exact fortune is not publicly known, got in trouble with the authorities in 2013.

He was one of the world's experts in valuing raw diamonds.

He reportedly prevented a tax evasion trial by agreeing to pay €160 million ($265m).

However, as the Belgian customs office suspected him of lying or giving incomplete information about some of the diamonds imported from Angola and Congo, they still claimed €4.6 billion ($7.6b) as well as a €2m ($3.3m) fine.

Even though two courts dismissed the Belgian customs office's claim, an appeals court ordered a new trial, with Laniado due to appear in court on March 14.

A friend of Laniado's, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was "always focused on his appearance and how others perceived him".

"The Argentinian, that is what we used to call him at Omega Diamonds, because he looked like a tango dancer."

According to Laniado's friends, the only time he forgot about his lack of height was when he asked his accountant to read out his bank statement, something he did multiple times a day.