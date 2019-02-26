Stock market regulators are asking a federal court to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating an agreement requiring him to have his tweets about key company information reviewed for potentially misleading claims.

The request made Monday in New York resurrects a dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Musk that was supposed to have been resolved with a settlement reached five months ago.

The SEC had sued Musk for using his Twitter account to announce he had secured financing for a potential buyout of Tesla, something regulators alleged wasn't true.

Musk agreed to having future tweets that could affect Tesla's stock be pre-approved. But the SEC contends Musk didn't do that in a February 19 tweet projecting the number of cars Tesla will make this year.

Advertisement

Musk tweeted that the company would make about 500,000 cars this year. Four hours later, he tweeted again that he "meant to say" the cars' weekly production rate would equal up to about 500,000 on an annual basis, but that the total car deliveries this year would be closer to 400,000.

The next day, the SEC asked the company whether the tweets had been reviewed before being published. The first tweet had not been pre-approved, the company said. Instead, Tesla's attorney's saw the tweet after it was published and then reached out Musk to draft a second, corrective tweet, the SEC said.

"As a result of his failure to comply with the (settlement, Musk) once again published inaccurate and material information about Tesla to his over 24 million Twitter followers," the SEC said.

- Associated Press and Washington Post