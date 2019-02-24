An Auckland property investor and developer says new builds should be exempt from new government standards for rental houses.

David Whitburn, who owns more than 10 Auckland rental properties, says the requirement for landlords to provide heaters is unnecessary for insulated homes that remain warm enough throughout winter.

Under the new rules, landlords will be required to provide a heating source that can heat central living rooms to at least 18 degrees Celsius.

Whitburn believed newly built houses should be exempt, particularly in the North Island and coastal areas.

Advertisement

"These aren't the homes causing the concern.

"Just because they have [heaters], does not mean [tenants] will necessarily use them."

The standards should be "more defined", Whitburn said, who estimates the cost of fitting houses with the new requirements would be less than $1000.

"Older, run-down properties need these standards, however heating is not an issue in all homes."

He suggested a better way to address health concerns was making sure homes had breathability through weep holes and air circulation.

Whitburn said overall the new standards were good for landlords and tenants, creating "hot, healthy and happy homes".

However, property investors were "feeling pain" due to numerous government regulations against landlords, which were also forcing up rents, Whitburn said.

New insulation standards will be in force from July 1, requiring rental properties to be fitted with underfloor and ceiling insulation.

Whitburn, who has been in the property industry since January 2002, said some landlords were finding it much harder to operate than it used to be.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a few more investors drop out of the market."